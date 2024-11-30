Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.47.
A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CFG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.