CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CCNEP opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.