Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAU) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Free Report) by 11,913.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

