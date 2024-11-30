Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $309.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

About Colony Bankcorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 38.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

