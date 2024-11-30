Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $309.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
