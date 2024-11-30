Comparing MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -189.14% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.99% -27.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.39) -1.88 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.38) -1.64

MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 787.31%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.48%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

