Comparing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Comercial Português and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Português 0 0 0 0 0.00 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Banco Comercial Português.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Banco Comercial Português has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and Private Bancorp of America”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $130.58 million 2.19 $40.86 million $5.70 8.72

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Português.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 21.37% 17.00% 1.49%

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Banco Comercial Português on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers term credit facilities and loans, equipment and business expansion loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, letters of credit, business start-up loans, loans for business acquisition and partner buyouts, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, equipment, furniture and fixture, and other loans; and CDARS And ICS products. Further, it provides wealth management and legal services. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

