Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,252 shares during the period. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 12,125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,858,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 775.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 775,371 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $6,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 362,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

