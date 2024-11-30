ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $137.63 Average PT from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

