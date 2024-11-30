Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) versus Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Head to Head Analysis

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Monopar Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.96 million ($0.91) -1.67 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.40 million ($1.97) -11.44

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Context Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Context Therapeutics and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 347.37%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Context Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Monopar Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -58.76% -55.80% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -107.21% -87.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats Monopar Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

