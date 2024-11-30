Contrasting Evergreen (EVGR) & Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Evergreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergreen N/A -31.43% 4.04% Evergreen Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evergreen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergreen N/A $3.67 million 42.18 Evergreen Competitors $1.18 billion $88.69 million 37.50

Evergreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evergreen. Evergreen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Summary

69.3% of Evergreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Evergreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Evergreen beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.