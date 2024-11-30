Contrasting Evergreen (EVGR) & Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Evergreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Evergreen
|N/A
|-31.43%
|4.04%
|Evergreen Competitors
|11.89%
|-46.64%
|1.71%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Evergreen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Evergreen
|N/A
|$3.67 million
|42.18
|Evergreen Competitors
|$1.18 billion
|$88.69 million
|37.50
Evergreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evergreen. Evergreen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Summary
Evergreen beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Evergreen Company Profile
Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.