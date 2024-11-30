Contrasting Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Globant and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 1 6 12 0 2.58 Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $229.06, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Global Blue Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

This table compares Globant and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.20% 11.65% 7.88% Global Blue Group 10.29% 44.01% 3.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globant and Global Blue Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $2.10 billion 4.69 $158.54 million $3.83 59.57 Global Blue Group $458.29 million 2.68 $15.12 million $0.21 29.29

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats Global Blue Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

