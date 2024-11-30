COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Trading 0.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $38.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. COPT Defense Properties traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 864,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 875,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

