Cormark Comments on Calian Group’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Calian Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 27th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak anticipates that the company will earn $5.78 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.29.

Calian Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$48.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.93. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$42.88 and a 12-month high of C$61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The stock has a market cap of C$574.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

