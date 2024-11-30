Critical Comparison: Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) & United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and United Fire Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Fire Group $1.21 billion 0.64 -$29.70 million $1.94 15.77

Bowhead Specialty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A United Fire Group 4.15% 6.75% 1.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bowhead Specialty and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowhead Specialty 0 3 2 0 2.40 United Fire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential downside of 14.77%. United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. Given Bowhead Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bowhead Specialty is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Bowhead Specialty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.