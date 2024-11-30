Critical Comparison: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Core Scientific”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 956.90 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Core Scientific $502.40 million 9.94 -$1.51 billion ($5.41) -3.30

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Core Scientific 0 0 13 1 3.07

Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Mercurity Fintech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

