Critical Comparison: VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of VOXX International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of VOXX International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOXX International and Rubicon Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International $427.49 million 0.41 -$40.85 million ($1.11) -7.04 Rubicon Technology $2.00 million 1.66 -$10,000.00 $0.19 7.33

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOXX International. VOXX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubicon Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

VOXX International has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VOXX International and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International -6.06% -9.88% -5.70% Rubicon Technology -29.90% -122.29% -47.56%

Summary

VOXX International beats Rubicon Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules. The company also provides speakers; A/V receivers; home theater, and business and streaming music systems; on-ear and in-ear headphones; wired and wireless, and Bluetooth headphones and ear buds; soundbars; digital living network alliance compatible devices; high-definition television and wireless fidelity antennas; high-definition multimedia interface accessories; karaoke and infant/nursery products; home electronic accessories, such as cabling, power cords, and other connectivity products; performance enhancing electronics; TV universal remote controls; flat panel TV mounting systems; power supply systems and charging products; solar powered balcony systems; electronic equipment cleaning products; hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers; set-top boxes; and home and portable stereos. In addition, it offers iris identification and biometric security related products. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

