Critical Review: Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES) versus Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Solid Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Solid Power has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 137.07%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Oakridge Global Energy Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Solid Power -471.22% -18.08% -16.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Solid Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solid Power $17.41 million 12.02 -$65.55 million ($0.49) -2.37

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solid Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Power beats Oakridge Global Energy Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

