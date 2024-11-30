Critical Survey: SOS (NYSE:SOS) vs. Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

Volatility and Risk

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group -3.06% -205.99% -7.62% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Binah Capital Group and SOS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.25 $570,000.00 N/A N/A SOS $92.42 million 0.12 -$3.65 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats SOS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

