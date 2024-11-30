CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.39, a PEG ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

