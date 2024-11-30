CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $410.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $365.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.80 and a 200-day moving average of $313.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

