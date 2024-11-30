Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,164 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Crown by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 803,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,062,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,352,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,530 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,157,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $92.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

