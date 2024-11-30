CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 272.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 49.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total transaction of $404,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,522,043.42. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWI. Citigroup upgraded CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $422.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.68. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $176.56 and a one year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

