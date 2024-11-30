CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $61,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $65,595,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 77,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 79,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $422.39 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.56 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.68.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

