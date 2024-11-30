CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $422.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $176.56 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

