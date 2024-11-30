CVE:AEP FY2024 EPS Forecast Decreased by Clarus Securities

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEP. Cormark decreased their target price on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

CVE:AEP opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a one year low of C$0.93 and a one year high of C$1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

