CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 47.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.41). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

