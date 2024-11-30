CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $5.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.06 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,524,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

