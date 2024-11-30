DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of DKS FY2025 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $13.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $126.24 and a 1 year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

