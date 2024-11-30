Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the October 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 335.3 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

