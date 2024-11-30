Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 14,002 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 266.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hasbro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -60.34%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

