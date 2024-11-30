Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,477 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AOS opened at $74.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

