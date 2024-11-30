Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,914 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Match Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

