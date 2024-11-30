Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

