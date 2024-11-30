Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NSA stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

