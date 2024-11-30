Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $158,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,571,000 after acquiring an additional 648,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 482,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $56.20 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

