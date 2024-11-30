Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 851,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

FNF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

