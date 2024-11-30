Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.