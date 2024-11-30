Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth $11,439,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AMTM opened at $24.40 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMTM

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.