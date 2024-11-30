Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,919 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Solventum by 2,880.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Solventum Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SOLV opened at $71.51 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

