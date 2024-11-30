Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $199.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.48 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

