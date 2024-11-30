Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,300 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,987,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,389.64. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $493.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.72. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

