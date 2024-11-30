Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

