Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

