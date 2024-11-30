Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.7 %

USPH stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.62. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $113,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,552.64. The trade was a 51.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,681.70. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $656,940 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

