Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 85,457 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,457 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

