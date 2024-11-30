Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 405,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 67.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 297,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 120,502 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 0.2 %

Catalent stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $61.50.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.