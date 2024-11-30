Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,702 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of KE by 16.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 10,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,667 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its position in shares of KE by 56.2% during the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,206 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,807,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of KE by 180.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,188,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of KE by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,713,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,543,000 after acquiring an additional 745,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price for the company.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

