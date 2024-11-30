Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 100% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) were up 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 541,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 892,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.59.

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

