Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 529.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $127.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.