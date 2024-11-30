Desjardins Has Positive Estimate for TSE:ATD FY2026 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Desjardins increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.57. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$81.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$71.31 and a 12 month high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

